UH soccer uses second-half goals to tie No. 21 TCU 2-2

After falling down 2-0 early against No. 21 TCU, UH soccer engineered a massive second-half comeback to pull out a 2-2 draw in Fort Worth.

It is the first-ever draw in Big 12 play for UH.

TCU jumped all over the Cougars to start the game, scoring two goals before UH was able to get a single shot off.

Of the four shots the Horned Frogs got off in the first 27 minutes, sophomore Olivia Dietrich saved just one, with another missing the top right post.

The Cougars would not get a shot off until the 53rd minute of the game.

15 minutes later, freshman midfielder Aryanna Jimison scored to bring it 2-1. Jimison would come up big just six minutes later by finding freshman forward Kyrsten Kizer for the equalizer in the 74th minute.

From there, Dietrich managed four more saves to maintain the tie for the final 15 minutes, securing the draw. Dietrich recorded nine saves total in the match.

UH moved to 8-6-2 on the season and 2-5-1 in conference play. Up next, the Cougars will face Texas at home on Oct. 15.

