UH cross country competes at Arturo Barrios Invitational

The UH cross country team competed in the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Friday in its final competition before the Big 12 Championships later this month.

The women’s team finished in 27th place as a group ahead of teams such as North Texas, UTSA and Baylor.

The team’s total time was 1:51:16.90, while the team average came in at 22:13.78.

Leading the way for the women’s team was senior Claire Meyer who finished in 49th place.

The men’s side finished in 24th place as a team with a total time of 2:04:24.80 and an average time of 24:52.96.

The Cougars’ score bested teams such as LSU, Baylor and Texas State on the day.

The men’s team showing was led by senior Berry Cox who finished 65th and sophomore Miles Cox 79th.

The Cougars now look ahead to October 27th’s Big 12 Championships in Iowa.

