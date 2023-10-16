Tips for decorating your dorm room for Halloween

Maybe this fall, you aren’t going to be home for Halloween but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy the spooky decorations.

Here are a few budget-friendly ideas to make your dorm rooms Halloween-ready.

‘Spookify’ your door

Decorating your dorm room door can be an easy way to start. You can make your door look spooktacular with battery-operated lights. They can be found in all kinds of different shapes and sizes ranging from orange pumpkins to purple bats.

You can either make Halloween-themed signs yourself or buy them. They can easily be found at Walmart or on Amazon. There are many options to choose so go with whatever fits your tastes best.

Don’t be afraid to add in a few spiders to finish the look!

Pumpkin carving- student version

Carving a big pumpkin in your dorm room might not be a practical option. Imagine the smell in the garbage as the pumpkin starts to rot.

However, pumpkins are a classic Halloween decoration. You can go with mini pumpkins instead. They are less expensive and adorable. You can decorate them with paints, sharpies or even nail polish!

Spooky room transformation

You can begin with buying tapestry wall hangings, which can be found on Amazon for as low as $9. It’s a good way to utilize your wall space and have a photoshoot on Halloween.

You can also make spider webs on your ceilings, bed headboards and window panes using cotton balls. Add in a few fake spiders to give it a more realistic look.

You can also add flameless candles and cute, little Halloween light trees with pumpkin ornaments. Keep it on your desk with a bunch of tiny skeletons and enjoy the vibe.

Adding Stick-on-wall art is another budget-friendly way to create a Halloween vibe. They are not messy and easy to work with. They work on mirrors and glass surfaces and you can find them online.

If you are willing to spend a little more money, you can also buy Halloween-themed bedding. You can find some ghost cushions, pumpkin fluffy and big spiders, among other options.

If you want to add a spooky layer to your bathrooms, you can put up a bloody shower curtain with fake palm prints!

DIY Ghosts

Ghost-themed decorations are an essential part of celebrating Halloween.

You can easily make your own tiny ghost friends. All you need is white tissue paper and foam spheres. Wrap the foam spheres with the tissue paper and tie them with the help of a thread. Do not forget to put some eyes on your ghost friend!

There are endless possibilities to create a ghoulishly good time. Embrace the Halloween spirit, get creative and enjoy the spooky transformation of your living space.

The little details can make a big difference in celebrating this spooktacular holiday.

