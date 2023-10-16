No. 21 volleyball swept in second game vs. No. 7 Texas

No. 7 Texas swept the No. 21 UH Cougars second matchup on Sunday, handing Houston its second straight loss.

In the first set, it was all Texas as they led 18-6 at one point before closing it out 25-10.

UH was fighting back in the second set, taking a 9-8 lead. However, Texas ended up scoring the final 3 points of the set, winning 25-19.

In what was the third and final set, Houston put up their best performance of the day, but it was not enough. The Longhorns once again got out to a quick lead as they did in the first two sets, up 8-4 to start. However, UH went on a run of five straight points, including back-to-back aces by graduate outside hitter Kenna Sauer to go up 13-10.

The Cougars continued to hold on to the lead up 18-14, but it was eventually all tied up at 23. The Longhorns took the lead on a kill by Madisen Skinner and won the set point on an error by UH.

Sauer ended up leading the Cougars with 17 points, 14 kills, and 6 digs. Houston drops to 9-7 on the year and 2-5 in the Big 12.

Either way, these two matches against Texas were the largest women’s sports crowd in program history.

Up next for Houston is a road Big 12 matchup at the Texas Tech Red Raiders next Friday and Saturday.

