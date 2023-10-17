UH dorm life: A look at what’s on offer

An important part of your college experience at UH could mean choosing the right residence hall to live on campus. Here is a comparative list of the on-campus housing options offered by the university.

The Cougar breaks down different dorm options and the differences between them.

Moody Towers

Any student regardless of age or classification enrolled at UH is eligible to reside at Moody Towers.

Students are able to enjoy amenities such as free laundry, a fitness center and a computer room. Additionally, residents living at the Towers have to purchase a meal plan.

One drawback of living at Moody Towers is the dorm’s shared-shower setup. Each floor is equipped with just a few showers that everyone must share. So, if you’re the type to get squeamish around public bathrooms, you may want to consider living elsewhere.

For the 2023-24 school year, a double (shared) room is priced at $2,940 per term. A single room is priced at $4,019 per term for this school year.

Cougar Place

Students with at least a sophomore standing or who are 20 years old by Sept. 1 are eligible to reside at Cougar Place. Students at the place can enjoy amenities such as free laundry, a fitness center, a private bedroom and a computer room to name a few.

While there is a community kitchen for students to use, the residents at Cougar Place are required to purchase a meal plan.

A four-bedroom, one-bathroom is priced at $4,288. A two-bedroom, one-bath is priced at $4,677 and finally, a one-bedroom and bathroom are priced at $4,808 for this school year per semester, for each person.

The Quad

Residents who are at least a sophomore standing or who are 20 years old by Sept. 1 are eligible to reside at The Quad. This suite-style residence hall is the latest addition to housing options offered at UH and has similar amenities as other residence halls on campus.

Students are required to purchase a meal plan while living at the quads.

A four-bedroom, one-bathroom dorm is priced at $4,509 per term, per resident for the school year.

University Lofts

Students with at least a junior standing or are 21 years old by Sept. 1 are eligible to live at the University Lofts. The apartment-style residence hall has a private bedroom for all of its residents.

The residents at the Lofts have similar amenities as other residence halls. In addition, residents can also enjoy a theater room and market store while living there.

Students are not required to purchase a meal plan at the lofts, since they have a kitchen in each of their apartments.

A furnished efficiency is priced at $5,523, a one-bed-one bath is listed for $6,619 and a two-bed-one bath is priced at $4,795 per resident each semester.

While the price is not listened for the current school year, the unfurnished efficiency was priced at $5,362, one bed-one bath at $6,619 and a two bed-one bath at $4,795 during the 2022-23 school year.

Bayou Oaks

Enrolled UH students with a sophomore standing or are 21 years old by Sept. 1 are eligible to choose Bayou Oaks as their residence. In addition to the standard amenities offered, there is a shuttle service for students to use. Students are not required to have a meal plan.

There are multiple floor plans available for students to choose from. A four bedroom-two bathroom is priced at $4,110 per term per student for the 2023-2024 school year. A two bed-one bath is priced at $4,497 and a three-bed two-bath (shared) is priced at $4,227.

A townhouse at Bayou Oaks costs $3,700 and a single townhouse costs $4,866, per resident each term.

Residents at all on-campus housing options are able to enjoy pool tables, vending machines, study and social lounges at their residence halls.

