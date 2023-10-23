Women’s golf closes fall season finishing third at Jim West Challenge

The UH women’s golf team came to play in the Jim West Challenge, placing third overall in the team’s fall season finale.

Starting off the first round, both senior Nicole Abelar and sophomore Moa Svedenskiold showed out, shooting five under for 67 strokes.

Freshman Maelynn Kim joined the 60 party as well shooting a three-under 69. Right behind was both sophomore Alexa Saldana and senior Hyeonji Kang who shot one stroke under par.

After the first round, the Cougars shot 274 strokes as a team, good for a share of the lead.

In the second round, Kim took the reigns and led the Cougars, shooting two under for 70 strokes. Saldana and Kang pulled up shooting an even 72.

At the end of the second round, the Cougars shot 287 strokes which was their highest stroke count in the tournament.

Staring round three, Kim and Svedenskiold continued playing well, going four under par at 68 strokes. Kang was right behind at a three-under 69.

At the end of the third round, the Cougars shot 275 strokes as a team, which was only one stroke above day one.

Kim led UH individually having tied for ninth. Svedenskiold tied for 16th, Abelar tied for 19th and Kang tied for 21st.

The Cougars’ next tournament will be on Feb. 12-13 at the Nexus Collegiate hosted by Texas Tech at the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas.

[email protected]