Centennial project paves way for new plaza

In preparation for its centennial celebration in 2027, the University has unveiled plans for a $35 million campus-wide construction project.

Dubbed the Centennial Project, the plan centers around a brand-new student plaza in the middle of campus, which will take the place of the current College of Education building.

In addition to the Centennial Plaza, students can expect to see a revamped, pedestrian-friendly University Drive, new monument gateways at several University entrances and the beautification of campus outdoor spaces like Wilhelmina’s Grove by the time construction is completed in 2026.

The project will also implement landscaping for flood management and expand campus woodlands.

Though construction for the Centennial Project will be intensive, Senior Associate Vice President of Facilities and Construction Management David Oliver assured students that their daily lives on campus won’t be disturbed.

“We plan to conduct the construction in phases to minimize disruption across campus,” Oliver said. “We will actively work to implement measures to redirect foot traffic, provide clear signage and offer alternative routes to minimize any inconvenience.”

Those inconveniences aside, students are looking forward to the project’s completion. While aesthetic renovations are welcome, many are more excited about the plan’s practical additions.

“In my opinion, the project is a pretty good one just based on the fact that they are putting in storm water management in case of future flooding,” said graphic design sophomore Nhat Trinh Dang. “It would help provide a positive image that the university has student and staff safety in mind when planning out the project.”

The Centennial Project comes as another step in UH President Renu Khator’s goal to bring UH into the top 50 public universities in the U.S.

Construction is expected to begin next summer.

[email protected]