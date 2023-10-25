UH soccer falls to Baylor in season finale

The UH Soccer team suffered a 3-2 loss Monday evening against Baylor at the Carl Lewis International Complex in its final game of the season.

Baylor was first to score as freshman midfielder Salma Simonin scored an early goal in the 10th minute.

Shortly after, Houston countered that with a goal of their own from senior midfielder Cordelia Cross to even the score 1-1.

Before half in the 35th minute, the Bears regained the lead when Baylor midfielder Ashley Merrill scored a goal to lead 2-1.

In the 68th minute, the Cougars found hope when freshman midfielder Aryanna Jimison set up senior forward Maddie Bowers to even the score.

The Cougars had a shot to gain some momentum and close their regular season out with a win at home, but the Bears would diminish that opportunity.

With ten minutes remaining in the match, Baylor’s Ashley Merrill scored her second goal of the game, giving Baylor a 3-2 lead and its ninth win of the season.

The Cougars ended this season with a 8-8-2 record overall, and a 2-7-1 record in their first year in the Big 12 Conference.

