Slideshow: No. 7 Houston begins season with exhibition vs. UNC Pembroke

For the first time in the 2023-24 season, fans got to see the UH men’s basketball team in action as the No. 7 Cougars defeated UNC Pembroke 86-47 in an exhibition game Saturday afternoon.

Senior guard L.J. Cryer led all scorers with 21 points on 7-15 shooting.

Three of UH’s big men finished with double digits in scoring, with freshman Joseph Tugler finishing with 13 points while J’Wan Roberts and Ja’vier Francis scored 11 and 10 points respectively. Tugler also led the game in rebounding with nine boards.

After gaining a 24-15 lead in the first half UH outscored the Braves 28-5 the rest of the half, ballooning the lead to 52-20.

Before the game, UNC Pembroke head coach Drew Richards presented UH head coach Sampson with a 2022-23 Conference Carolinas Championship ring for his support of the school. Sampson attended UNC Pembroke from 1973-78 where he played basketball and baseball.

