UH homecoming 2023, history at a glance

Homecoming is a traditional event celebrated all across the United States at different universities and is a time for alumni to reconnect with their college communities.

The University will host a bunch of fun activities and opportunities to interact with current students as well as the returning alumni. This year, homecoming week is Nov. 6 through Nov. 11.

“Homecoming is when alumni come to campus and they celebrate campus culture. Students like to do things like bed races which is kind of like a traditional thing,” said homecoming chair Valerie Ejiogu.

Homecoming 2023

To become a part of the tradition. students can partake with a team of five in “The Spirit Cup.”

According to director of productions Jaden Paige, the Homecoming Board will be announced on Nov. 6, followed by the talent show “Stretch your Stuff” the next day.

Wednesday will see the Bed Races where students will be given a bed and wheels and will decorate the bed and race it against other competitors.

Thursday will have ‘Canstruction’ where participants will build using cans and the best building will win points. According to Director of Court Activities Madison Marshall, the cans will be later donated to the Metropolitan Volunteer Program.

Cougar Quest will be conducted on Friday at Lynn Eusan Park where students can find a bunch of different things like inflatables, photo booths, mechanical bull, mini golf as well as food.

Homecoming week will end with the football game and announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen on Saturday.

Homecoming over the years

At the UH, homecoming is a tradition dating back to 1946. After World War II, as students started enrolling homecoming became one of the many traditions that are still followed to this day.

Around this time the football team joined the Lone Star Conference, the marching band was organized and the first bonfire was held.

Here are a few notable events that took place over the timeline of Homecoming at UH:

UH has a rich history with the first homecoming held on Nov. 16, 1946. It was “dedicated to students and former students of the University who served in World War II.”

The festivities consisted of the football game against the North Texas Eagles, a barbeque, a barn dance and the crowning of Mary Ray Curry as the first ever Homecoming Queen.

Apart from homecoming becoming an annual event, UH witnessed a very special arrival on the campus: UH’s first live mascot.

Following a contest to name the cougar, Shasta’s name was announced at the Friday night homecoming bonfire.

Referred to as the “8th Wonder of the World,” the UH football team played their first homecoming game at the Astrodome on Nov. 6, 1965.

In November 1968, Lynn Eusan was crowned as the first African-American Homecoming Queen, making her the first at a predominantly white university in the South.

1996 marks the 50th HOCO of UH. The football team returned to campus, playing homecoming and other home games in Robertson Stadium. The Cougars prevailed 56-49 against 20th-ranked Southern Mississippi.

More information about UH’s homecoming history can be viewed here.

