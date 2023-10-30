No. 22 UH volleyball sweeps Cincinnati on the road

The No. 22 UH volleyball team swept Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon, never trailing during the match.

The first set was the tightest of them all but the Cougars finished on top, winning by a score of 25-20.

UH came out roaring to start the second set. An 8-1 run doubled the score 19-8 and Houston never looked back, swiftly wrapping up the set 25-13.

The Cougars obliterated Cincinnati in the final set. A Cincinnati error secured the set for Houston by a 25-11 margin.

Graduate student outside hitters Abbie Jackson and Kenna Sauer lead the match in attacks with 31 and 27 respectively.

The Cougars prepare to travel home to host UCF on this Friday and Saturday.

