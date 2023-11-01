Big 12 football scheduling matrix released for UH

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released its football scheduling matrix from 2024-27. UH and the other conference schools will play in a nine-game league schedule each season with alternating five-home, four-away and four-home, five-away game schedules.

Houston will play in-state rivals Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU three times each in the four years.

The Big 12 opted not to organize the conference into divisions, and UH is not included in the conference’s four protected rivalries: Baylor-TCU, Kansas-Kansas State, Arizona-Arizona State and BYU-Utah.

In 2024, the Cougars will face Utah, Baylor, Kansas State and Iowa State at home. It will be the first time UH has played all four teams at home as Big 12 opponents. Houston will travel to play Arizona, BYU, Kansas, TCU and Cincinnati. UH has not played Utah since 1978.

Houston will play five home games in 2025: Arizona, Colorado, Texas Tech, TCU and West Virginia. It will be just the second time UH and Colorado have met, with the first time being in 1971. The two schools agreed to a home-and-home non-conference series in 2018 to take place in 2025 and 2026, but was nixed due to the two becoming conference opponents.

Houston’s road games in 2025 will be Arizona State, Baylor, Oklahoma State and UCF. Houston and ASU last played in the Tokyo Classic in 1990.

2026 will see Houston go up against, OSU, Baylor, Cincinnati and UCF at home and play road games against Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State and West Virginia.

In 2027, UH will play home games against BYU, ASU, Colorado, Texas Tech and Kansas and travel to Arizona, TCU, Iowa State and Cincinnati.

