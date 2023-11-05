No. 22 volleyball extends win streak to five in series vs. UCF

No. 22 Houston volleyball continued on its hot streak over the weekend, winning both games against UCF at home 3-0 and 3-1.

Game 1

The No. 22 UH (13-7, 6-5) Cougar volleyball team beat UCF with a three-set sweep in the team’s weekend opener Friday at Fertitta Center.

UH dominated UCF with 48 kills and 35 digs in the three-set match. UH graduate outside hitter Abbie Jackson had a career night with some record-breaking plays.

The first set was 25-15 for UH after a slow start. It was a tight match with each team trading off points, until a 7-7 stalemate ended with four straight points scored by UH. During the set, Jackson earned her 200th career block. UH continued this pace and claimed a win for the first set.

The second set started with back-to-back kills by Jackson. UH’s senior setter Annie Cooke earned her 3,000th career assist in this set. UCF had a 3-0 scoring run to put UH on the ropes. UH’s junior middle blocker Kellen Morin sealed the set with her 200th career block. This set proved to be the closest of the three sets, but UH held on to win 25-23.

The third set started close again with UCF junior outside hitter Emily Wilson getting a beautiful kill to tie the set 5-5. The set remained close until UH went on a 9-1 rally to make the score 17-10. Houston was close to taking the set before UCF had a late spark with a 3-0 rally to gain some momentum, but UH held on to win the set and the game 25-19.

Game 2

The No.22 ranked Cougars got their second straight win over UCF Saturday winning 3-1.

After beating Texas Tech and Cincinnati, Houston added two wins over the weekend against UCF, extending their winning streak to five games.

In the first set, despite UH having 14 kills, they lost the first set 25-20.

The start of the second set was close as both teams traded points, but the Cougars were able to separate themselves and tie things up with a 25-20 second set win.

After losing the first set, the win in the second set fueled the Cougars for the rest of the match as they dominated the game. UH would go on to get a comfortable win in the third set with a 25-15 and taking command.

The Knights fought for one last chance to force a fifth game but were unable to get anything going as Houston won the fourth and final set 25-11.

The win marked the first time this season that UH won a game after losing the first set.

Jackson and graduate outside hitter Kenna Sauer combined for 30 kills and junior Katie Corelli added seven kills. UH had 52 kills total.

The Cougars also finished the game with 14 blocks and an impressive 53 digs.

UH improved to 14-7 in the year and 7-5 in the Big 12.

Houston will look to get their sixth-straight win at Oklahoma next Thursday.

[email protected]