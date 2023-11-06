Sean Kingston to headline HOCO concert, students react

In an Instagram post, the Student Programming Board announced Sean Kingston will headline the annual homecoming concert Thursday, Nov. 9.

Responding to the announcement, students filled the comment section with complaints claiming the rapper no longer holds relevance.

“He is a bit of an older artist and not really relevant at this point,” said psychology junior Daniel Pomes. “Because many people only know a small list of his songs, they probably won’t enjoy most of his performance.”

Kingston gained popularity after his 2007 debut single “Beautiful Girls” and continued his success after releasing “Fire Burning” in 2009.

Although Kingston released his fourth studio album in 2022, he hasn’t been featured on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart since 2010.

“I don’t think he’s a bad artist, he just hasn’t been on the map in a while,” said strategic communication junior Jennifer Hernandez. “UH should have chosen an artist that more people care about, like a Houston rapper.”

In addition to Kingston’s performance, Orion 224, a student-led indie rock band, will open the concert.

Homecoming week will conclude with the Homecoming football game this Saturday, Nov. 11, as the Cougars take on the University of Cincinnati Bearcats.

The concert will be held in Lynn Eusan Park and is free to all UH students. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m.

