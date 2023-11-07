UH tennis takes wins at Texas A&M Tournament, Rice Invitational

The UH tennis team competed in the Texas A&M Tournament and Rice Invitational over the weekend, picking up a series of wins in its final contests before the Big 12 championships.

Day One

On Friday, the tennis team picked up three singles and three doubles wins across the two competitions.

Sophomores Sophie Schouten and Sonya Kovalenko won two doubles wins in the Texas A&M Invitational, defeating teams from SMU and Utah on their way to the wins..

Senior Laura Slisane and junior Maria Dzemeshkevich picked up UH’s third double win of the day, grabbing the win in the Rice Invitational.

In singles, Schouten defeated Ana Luisa Cruz (Utah) in three sets.

Slisane and Freshman Nina Skoric won a pair of singles against UTSA opponents.

Day Two

On Eay Two in College Station, Kovalenko defeated Sydney Fitch of No. 3 Texas A&M for another UH singles win.

The Cougars fared better at the Rice Invitational, as Skoric and senior Blanca Cortijo Parreno took a doubles victory against a Western Kentucky team.

Skoric also earned a singles win on the day.

Day Three

On the final day of the contests, Houston showed out in singles contests.

At the Texas A&M Invitational, Kovalenko and Schouten grabbed one singles win each, both against SMU competitors.

Back at Rice, Slisane took another singles win, this one against Incarnate Word competition.

The UH tennis team rounds out its season in Waco, Texas in the Big 12 Women’s Tennis Championships this coming weekend.

[email protected]