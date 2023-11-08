Moores Opera Center director says new talent to make for exceptional season

The Moores Opera Center has exhibited the talent of UH students since 1985. There is so much to be recognized as their season approaches.

Students have the opportunity to observe true talent in this upcoming season. From Feb. 1 to April 14, 2024, there will be performances composed by Franz Léhar and Mozart. This fall the Moores School of Music also welcomed new additions to the team, with artistic director Kathleen Belcher, voice professor Daniel Belcher and music director Keith Chambers.

The perfect setup has been made for exceptional student performances. The Grammy award-winning baritone, Daniel Belcher, and founder and artistic director of New Amsterdam Opera, Chambers serve the purpose of continuing to permeate the artistic and musical community in Houston.

Kathleen Belcher, an accredited director with experience from the Los Angeles Opera to the Houston Grand Opera hopes to spread her knowledge to the learning students at UH.

“It is my hope to help train students in a way that will reflect what is happening in the professional world and to introduce them to as many people currently working in the business as possible,” Belcher said.

The Moores Opera Center is in the hands of teachers and directors who strive to help their students succeed in as many ways as possible.

She emphasized the efforts UH students make in perfecting their abilities.

”Performing is a skill that you need to get up and do as often as possible,” Belcher said. “Yes, you can learn some things by watching, but nothing is going to take the place of being onstage in front of an audience, or even by rehearsing a piece of theater for several weeks.”

The Moores Opera Center is a place for each student to appreciate the skill and hard work of their classmates. Opera music is an artistry anyone can enjoy.

“Opera is music for everyone. Forget the stereotypes of the ‘fat lady in horns’ singing and the idea that opera is an elitist art form,” Belcher said.

Opera music is a source of entertainment that is made to connect with every type of audience.

“Come and let yourself be washed in acoustic music, unamplified voices and unplug for an hour or two. Opera can be funny, and the stories can reflect our society today. There is no need to wear a tux or a gown,” Belcher said. “Come as you are and enjoy the immensely talented musicians that are a part of the Moores School of Music.”

