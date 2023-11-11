UH cross country completes season at regional championships

The UH cross country team saw its 2023 season come to a close on Friday in the NCAA South Central Regional Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

On the men’s side, Houston’s lone placement in the top 50 was from senior Berry Cox. Senior Brandon Seagreaves followed behind in 55th, while sophomore Miles Cox placed in 67th.

Senior Brycen Pitre and freshman Michael Archie rounded out Houston’s placements in the top 100.

The men’s team finished 11th overall.

For the women’s cross country team, senior Claire Meyer finished in 24th place with a 21:07.3 time. Juniors Zosia Bulhak and Eleni Kaiser finished in 92nd and 100th place, respectively, to round out Houston’s finishes in the top 100.

