UH women’s hoops dominates in season opener

Houston women’s hoops demolished Air Force in Friday’s season opener, winning 98-61 behind a big game from senior guard Laila Blair.

Blair finished with 25 points on the night while grad student forward Bria Patterson recorded two blocks and four steals.

An 8-0 scoring run set the stage for the Cougars putting them up 10-4 at the top of the first. Grad student Britney Onyeje scored the first points of the season with a three, followed by buckets from junior forward Maliyah Johnson and Patterson.

Back-to-back baskets from freshman guard Kierra Merchant doubled the score making it 19-8.

The Cougars closed out the quarter leading 23-10 with no signs of slowing down.

Blair and Patterson combined for eight consecutive points to start the second, Blair closed out the quarter with two free throws and a layup bringing the halftime score to 45-28.

After a quiet first quarter in which she only scored two points, Blair tallied 13 in the second quarter.

Air Force hit two consecutive threes to start the third quarter, but Onyeje responded later in the quarter with threes on back-back Houston possessions putting the Cougars up 61-39.

A 3-pointer from Merchant gave Houston a 26-point lead and closed out the quarter.

Houston led 68-44 at the top of the fourth.

An 11-0 run for the Cougars gave Houston a 38-point lead, and the Cougars cruised to victory.

Houston will take on Sam Houston on Tuesday at home.

