Tuesday, November 14, 2023

UH tennis grabs nine wins in first Big 12 Individual Championships

By November 13, 2023

UH picked up nine wins in its inaugural Big 12 Championship, three of which came with the help of sophomore Sophie Schouten. | Raphael Fernandez/The Cougar

The UH Tennis program competed in its first-ever Big 12 Individual Championship and earned nine wins at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco over the weekend. 

Sophomore Sophie Schouten picked up a pair of singles wins, first over Victoire de Samucewicz of Cincinnati then versus Danielle Tuhten of Baylor. 

Freshman Nina Skoric made her impact as a Cougar, earning a pair of singles wins over Jillian Harkin of Kansas State and Isabel Pacheco of Cincinnati. 

Junior Laura Slisane also got a singles victory over Zuzanna Frankouska of Baylor. 

In the doubles, junior Maria Dzemeshkevich teamed up with Slisane and got a pair of doubles wins. Dzemeshkevich and Slisane beat Jacque Dunyon/Kendall Kovich of BYU 6-1 and Arina Oreshchenkova/Camryn Stepp of Texas Tech 7-6. 

Senior Blanca Cortijo Parreno and sophomore Gabriela Cortes paired up to defeat Gabrielle Guenther and Rozalia Gruszczynska of Cincinnati 7-6. 

The last win was sophomore Sophie Schouten and sophomore Sonya Kovalenko defeating Jillian Harkin and Aleen Qamar of Kansas State 6-4. 

With the fall season concluded, UH will open its 2024 spring season on Sunday, January 28th vs Louisiana.

