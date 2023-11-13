UH tennis grabs nine wins in first Big 12 Individual Championships

The UH Tennis program competed in its first-ever Big 12 Individual Championship and earned nine wins at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco over the weekend.

Sophomore Sophie Schouten picked up a pair of singles wins, first over Victoire de Samucewicz of Cincinnati then versus Danielle Tuhten of Baylor.

Freshman Nina Skoric made her impact as a Cougar, earning a pair of singles wins over Jillian Harkin of Kansas State and Isabel Pacheco of Cincinnati.

Junior Laura Slisane also got a singles victory over Zuzanna Frankouska of Baylor.

In the doubles, junior Maria Dzemeshkevich teamed up with Slisane and got a pair of doubles wins. Dzemeshkevich and Slisane beat Jacque Dunyon/Kendall Kovich of BYU 6-1 and Arina Oreshchenkova/Camryn Stepp of Texas Tech 7-6.

Senior Blanca Cortijo Parreno and sophomore Gabriela Cortes paired up to defeat Gabrielle Guenther and Rozalia Gruszczynska of Cincinnati 7-6.

The last win was sophomore Sophie Schouten and sophomore Sonya Kovalenko defeating Jillian Harkin and Aleen Qamar of Kansas State 6-4.

With the fall season concluded, UH will open its 2024 spring season on Sunday, January 28th vs Louisiana.

