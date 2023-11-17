Moody Towers Dining Commons to be replaced with updated facility

Thursday, the UH Board of Regents voted to approve a first step in replacing the University’s 50-year-old dining facility, Moody Towers Dining Commons.

The board voted unanimously to delegate the authority to Chancellor Renu Khator to negotiate a contract for a new dining hall that would replace Moody Towers Dining Commons. The board new facility is a $64 million project and is slated to start construction in Fall 2025.

The dining hall is too small for students and the infrastructure is near the end of life according to Administration and Finance Senior Vice Chancellor and President Raymond Bartlett.

“This will provide us the opportunity to, as they say, move into a freestanding position and then will afford us in the long term to address Moody Towers, which will need renovation long term,” he said.

The independent two-story building will double the amount of space for students, as compared to Moody which stands at approximately 30,000 square feet. While the menu will remain largely unchanged, the new dining wall will be constructed on Lot 6B, located between the Cougar Village dorms and Lynn Eusan Park.

The board also approved a new voluntary Sugar Land shuttle permit fee of $239 a semester for students. The price aligns with the cost of a zone parking permit.

The Cougar previously reported on students’ concerns regarding the shuttle wait times and overcrowding. Parking and Transportation Services previously discussed using a permit for the shuttle and currently are using a priority system boarding system for students who have classes on both campuses.

“This particular fee has been approved by the Parking and Transportation advisory committee and is also supported by the Student Government Association leadership,” Bartlett said.

