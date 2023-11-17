UH, Memorial Hermann host ceremonial groundbreaking for new football ops center

University of Houston President Renu Khator, athletic director Chris Pezman, head football coach Dana Holgorsen and Board of Regents chairman Tilman Fertitta took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Memorial Hermann Football Operations Center.

The center, scheduled to be completed in 2025, will be connected to the video board side of TDECU Stadium and will provide dedicated training facilities along with “an academic support services suite, a leading-edge locker room facility, student-athlete flex space, and office space to house the Houston Football coaching and support staff” per a press release.

“This is the final piece of the puzzle,” Holgorsen said. “This facility will make our day-to-day one of the best in the country.”

The estimated $130 million building is set to begin construction on Nov. 19 — a day after Houston’s final home game of the season against No. 24 Oklahoma State. Construction of extra premium suites, a club and a roof terrace in TDECU is also planned for the facility.

“This type of project does not happen because we wish it will happen,” Khator said at the event. “It happens because people care and people believe.”

Holgorsen also mentioned the benefits the facility will bring to UH football in recruiting.

“This will move the needle in recruiting,” Holgorsen said. “And this will even the playing field.”

The remaining space in the Athletics/Alumni Center that was used for football will be repurposed for other sports, namely track and field.

