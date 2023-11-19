UH swimming & diving closes fall semester at Art Adamson Invitational

Disclosure: One of the swimmers mentioned in this article, Chase Farris, is an active writer for The Cougar’s sports section.

UH swimming and diving closed the fall semester with a fourth-place finish in Art Adamson Invitational.

Sophomore swimmer Liya Goupil was the highlight of the first day of competition, earning a UH top-10 time of 23.12 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. Meanwhile, fifth-year senior diver Chase Farris earned a spot in the three-meter diving championships, where she finished fifth, and sophomore Eden Humphrey recorded a season-best 4:47.99 in the 500-yard freestyle.

On day two, junior swimmer Henrietta Fangli took first place in the A-final of the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.03, her season-best in the event. Freshman Evelyn Entrekin also moved to seventh in UH’s top-10 list in the same event.

Farris and freshman diver Michelle McLeod finished seventh and eighth in the finals of the one-meter dive.

On the final day of competition, sophomore Alondra Ortiz and junior Adelaide Meuter moved into second and fourth respectively in UH’s top-10 list in the 200-yard butterfly. Farris continued her strong weekend with a fourth-place finish out of 21 divers in the platform competition.

UH will resume competition in January in a home dual meet against Texas A&M.

