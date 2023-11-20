No. 6 UH shuts down Dayton in Charleston Classic Final

The No. 6 Houston Cougars are the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic champions after beating the Dayton Flyers 69-55.

Senior guard Jamal Shead led the Cougars early in the game with seven of the Cougars’ nine points.

Houston was 67% from beyond the arch and 54% from the field in the first eight minutes. The Cougars also grabbed 11 rebounds in the first 11 minutes of the game.

Houston stayed ahead of the Flyers during the first half. Senior guard L.J. Cryer made back-to-back threes and led UH with 13 points in the first 20 minutes. Shead was right behind with 12 points.

In the first half, Shead had the hottest hand going 66% from three-point land, Cryer was behind with 60%, as Houston led the Flyers 36-28.

Houston started off hot again going 60% from the floor in the first five minutes of the second half.

Houston stopped the Flyers from scoring for over six minutes as Dayton went 0-9 while UH made four of its last five shots, letting Houston go up by 20 points and giving them the biggest lead of the night.

Houston went on a dry spell late giving Dayton time to cut the point deficit slightly, but it was not enough as the Cougars prevailed.

To end off the night, redshirt senior forward J’wan Roberts went 5-6 on FGs, giving him the best field goal percentage on the team.

Houston improved to 6-0 on the season and will return home to play Montana on Friday.

