Permit now required for Sugar Land shuttle

A permit will now be required to ride the Sugar Land shuttle, according to an email sent by Parking and Transportation Services Assistant Director Richard Zagrzecki.

A valid UH parking permit will work in place of a shuttle fee for the spring semester, but students without one must purchase a shuttle permit for $239.

Students registered for classes at the main campus and UH Sugar Land campus will have first access and a limited number of permits will be released on Dec. 4.

The decision comes after the UH Board of Regents approved a fee for the shuttles, which has been supported by Student Government Association leadership as well.

[email protected]