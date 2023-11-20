The Cougar News Service" />
Tuesday, November 21, 2023

News

Permit now required for Sugar Land shuttle

By November 20, 2023

A permit will now be required to ride the Sugar Land shuttle, according to an email sent by Parking and Transportation Services Assistant Director Richard Zagrzecki.

A valid UH parking permit will work in place of a shuttle fee for the spring semester, but students without one must purchase a shuttle permit for $239.

Students registered for classes at the main campus and UH Sugar Land campus will have first access and a limited number of permits will be released on Dec. 4.

The decision comes after the UH Board of Regents approved a fee for the shuttles, which has been supported by Student Government Association leadership as well.

