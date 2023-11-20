UH women’s hoops dominate Grambling State 106-74

In a resounding display, UH women’s basketball secured a decisive victory against Grambling State, triumphing 106-74 in a dominant home court showing.

Houston dominated the Tigers from start to finish, leading by 12 points by the end of the first period and 25 points by halftime.

Junior forward Maliyah Johnson led the Cougars at halftime with 16 points and six rebounds. Johnson shot four for four on field goals and seven for seven on free throws. Senior guard Laila Blair followed behind with 13 points, also amassing four rebounds.

Leading 59-34 as the third period began UH did not let off the gas, producing another dominant half of basketball.

The Cougars exhibited an impressive showcase of prowess on both offense and defense, racking up an impressive 21 steals and four blocks while forcing a staggering 33 turnovers. They held the Tigers to just 25-of-61 shooting, including a mere 3-of-15 from beyond the arc.

UH’s cohesive team effort was evident through 19 assists, with the team facilitating fluid ball movement and effective scoring opportunities particularly on second-chance points.

Johnson made a significant impact off the bench, registering 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The forward made three of four three-point attempts and shot an impressive 7-9 from the field, proving pivotal in Houston’s commanding win.

Blair also contributed significantly recording 19 points. Blair’s defensive prowess was also notable amassing four steals.

Further noteworthy contributions came from graduate student guard N’Yah Boyd, who tallied 13 points while making defensive impact with two blocks and a steal. Senior forward Kamryn Boyd added 10 points and showcased defensive tenacity with five steals.

Looking ahead, the Cougars are slated to take on New Orleans on Nov. 26, aiming to maintain their winning momentum and move to 4-0 to begin the 2023 season.

