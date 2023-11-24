No. 22 UH volleyball falls to No. 25 Baylor

The No. 22 UH volleyball team came up short in a four set match against the No. 25 Baylor Bears on Wednesday night.

To start the game, it was a dramatic back-and-forth first set between the Bears and the Cougars but Baylor finished out on top 25-23.

In the second set it was all Houston, led by graduate outside hitter Kenna Sauer who finished the game with a team-high 21 kills. The Cougars ended the set in 25-19 fashion, leveling the set count 1-1.

Continuing their momentum from the second set, the Cougars started out on a 5-0 run. The Bears answered back and gave Houston a taste of their own medicine by going on an 8-0 run to put the Bears up 14-11. Both teams continued to take swings at one another but Baylor finished victorious in set three finishing 27-25 to put the Bears up 2-1.

From that point on, the Bears took control and ended up capping off a convincing performance with a 25-19 win to send UH home.

Houston finished the game with 65 kills, 62 digs, and eight blocks.

The Cougars look to bounce back and finish the regular season in a winning fashion on Saturday against Kansas State.

