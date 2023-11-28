Andrew Tate has had a serious negative impact on young boys

Over the past several years, millionaire and social media influencer Andrew Tate has grown a significantly sized platform on social media. But while his content may be popular, it preys on the insecurities of young men in a way that harms both them and women everywhere.

Tate initially attracted his audience by making various videos where he talked about his thoughts on masculinity and discipline. In several of these videos, he encouraged his viewers to work hard and push deep as they seek out the best version of themselves.

His audience has also significantly latched onto Tate’s advice when it comes to money and success. He espouses a very “Wolf of Wall Street” mindset, telling viewers that money will fix all their problems.

While his intentional contrast to the idea that money doesn’t buy happiness is arguably harmful enough on its own, as it encourages young boys to continue “hustling” instead of enjoying the small things, Tate’s real harmful ideas emerge when he talks about women.

Over his several years in the spotlight, Tate has convinced untold numbers of teenage boys that women simply aren’t as intelligent as men. At points, he’s even gone as far as saying that women can’t ever really learn how to drive, nor can they fathom the true level of men’s intelligence.

Tate also maintains the old-fashioned idea that women should be obedient to men, emphasizing that “Women should prioritize their role as wives and mothers over pursuing careers.” But beyond just viewing women as inferior, Tate encourages his followers to view them as objects.

Several times on his channel, Tate has referred to women with language that implies they’re little more than objects to be used for pleasure. When discussing sexual ethics, he once asked his followers:

“Why would you be with a woman who is not a virgin anyway? She is used goods. Second hand.”

When critiqued, Tate has said that he’s just trying to genuinely follow his religion. While he initially presented himself as a Bible-believing Christian, Tate recently converted to Islam. At points, he’s cited the Bible as inspiration for his desire to have multiple wives.

However, Tate rarely applies his religious beliefs evenly. Not only does he completely ignore passages in the Bible and the Quran calling on men to treat others kindly, he tends to engage in double standards, never critiquing men for sexual promiscuity in the same way he does women.

This double standard can at points be taken to deeply horrific lengths, including excusing sexual assault. At points, Tate has stated that “If you put yourself in a position to be r***d, you must bare some responsibility.”

While his supporters have tended to claim that Tate is “just joking” or that he puts on an overly extreme personality to attract more viewers, recent events have shown that his ideas go far beyond isolated bits of “dark humor.”

Several months ago, Tate, alongside his brother Tristan, was charged and arrested in Romania for several counts of rape and alleged involvement in sex trafficking.

Regardless of what his supporters will excuse, Tate’s ideas have had a clear impact even just in his own life and the lives of those around him. However, the real danger lies not in what Tate does, but what his legions of followers are likely to do in the long term.

Tate regularly encourages his audience of impressionable young men to disrespect women and view them as sex objects. He exploits their ignorance to get more money without any concern for the long term effects he might have.

Eventually, those boys grow up and become men, carrying his ideas into how they treat the women around them. If we don’t take his impact seriously, the repercussions of Tate’s ideas will be felt generationally, and untold numbers of women are likely to suffer because of it.

Camila Isela Gonzalez is a journalism freshman who can be reached at

[email protected]