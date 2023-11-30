Best coffee spots on campus just in time for finals

As the semester begins to peak, the looming presence of finals has students on the edge of their seats. For students navigating late-night study sessions and last-minute cramming, one clear lifeline emerges – caffeine.

Fortunately, whether it’s a cozy corner cafe or a busy student hub, UH offers a multitude of coffee havens that cater to every taste and study style.

The Nook

Established by UH alumni, The Nook offers students a unique atmosphere made up of small nooks and study areas. The chalkboard walls, ambient lighting and plethora of board games make The Nook a charming oasis for students to get their caffeine fix.

The Nook offers a large menu of different coffees and teas, including abundant flavor and milk options. They serve a variety of breakfast and lunch entrees and locally sourced pastries and desserts. Additionally, for students wishing to blow off some extra steam, they offer a rooftop bar serving various wines, beers and cocktails.

Located across from the University Lofts, The Nook is open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Cougar Grounds

Known for its highly-rated coffee, Cougar Grounds is a student-run coffee shop that was newly renovated in 2022. With a trendy, urban vibe, the coffeehouse serves as a common favorite amongst students.

They offer a large drink menu including coffee, tea, matcha, smoothies and many unique special drinks. Additionally, they offer pastries, sandwiches and snacks.

Located in the Hilton Hotel across from the Student Center South building, Cougar Grounds is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Starbucks

Located in the heart of campus, Starbucks serves as an iconic and dependable spot for students to get their caffeine kick. Most know the menu by heart and Starbucks is known to be highly customizable with their secret drink menus taking the spotlight. They serve as the hub for all things caffeine.

Starbucks is located in the basement of Student Center South and is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

A popular spot for a quick breakfast treat, Einstein Bros. offers a full coffee menu including hot, cold and blended drinks.

Located in Philip Guthrie Hoffman Hall, Einstein Bros. is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck

For students tired of the traditional coffeehouse, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck offers a unique experience for students wishing for on-the-go coffee. They offer a concise menu of iced, frozen and hot coffee options.

Located outside of Student Center North, the coffee truck is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Shasta’s Cones & More

Looking for a sweet treat with a side of caffeine? Shasta’s offers ice cream, other sweet treats and freshly made espresso.

Located in Student Center South, Shasta’s is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Costa Coffee Smart Cafe

Are you on the north side of campus and in need of a pick-me-up? Avoid human interaction and customize your own drink at the Smart Cafe where a machine creates your drink in seconds.

Located in the Blaffer Art Museum, it’s in operation from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Moody Towers and Cougar Woods Dining Commons

Students with a meal plan can enjoy as many cups as they like from either a Starbucks machine or a traditional drip.

Moody Towers Dining Commons is open 24/7. Cougar Woods is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

