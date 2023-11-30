Finals study tips

Finals season is just around the corner and it is common to feel stressed and burnt out at this point in the semester. It is important to have an action plan ready so that you are not panicking and pulling multiple all-nighters this finals season.

Here are a few study tips to manage your time during the upcoming weeks:

Eat and sleep healthy

While it is important to devote the majority of your time studying during the finals, it is equally important to eat and sleep healthy.

Inducing brain-stimulating food in your diet such as green veggies, berries, nuts and dark chocolates can help you stay healthy and energized during your study sessions.

All your hard work can go to vain if you don’t rest well. You will constantly feel tired. The sooner you start preparing for finals, the chances you have to pull all-nighters decreases as well.

Breaks are important

Taking regular intervals of breaks rather than studying continuously for long hours is also an effective way to study.

Taking a five-minute to an hour-long break can refresh you and increase your energy as well as focus. You could also practice a few breathing exercises, tidy up your workstation or even take a quick power nap.

Categorize your work

Identifying which course requires more time to study will allow you to set aside more time for them or projects. Prepare your schedule accordingly and devote more time to the difficult subjects. This will allow you to space out the work so you don’t cram everything at the last minute.

Pay attention to review sessions

A lot of professors tend to schedule review sessions. It can be important to attend these because they can lead to discussions on important topics or even questions that can be expected on the upcoming exam. The professor may even give useful tips and rankings of topics based on importance.

Have a playlist ready

Music can also help you focus and increase efficiency. The right kind of music might just lead you to concentrate better and channel an enjoyable study time.

Studies suggest that music helps create a more stable emotional environment that can let the brain accumulate more knowledge. Studies have also shown that songs that are familiar are the most effective.

Have a study group or partner

This is an effective way that will allow you to help your friends or classmates, while also making sure that you’re studying as well. Study partners and groups can allow you to compare notes, quiz each other and even teach one another unfamiliar concepts, during your study session.

[email protected]