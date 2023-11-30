UH women’s basketball drops first game vs. MTSU

UH women’s basketball’s undefeated start came to an end Wednesday in a 70-45 loss to Middle Tennessee State.

The game started off close with the Blue Raiders going up early in the first quarter, but UH senior forward Kamryn Jones hit a pace-changing three-pointer to get the Lady Cougars within 2. Then, graduate forward Bria Patterson got out early on the fastbreak to set up on the wing for a game-tying three to make it 10-10.

Both teams continued the pace of going back and forth until the end of the first quarter when the Blue Raiders took the lead 19-18.

The second quarter started hot for the Blue Raiders when senior guard Savannah Wheeler started to heat up and control the whole offense. The Blue Raiders kept the momentum to end the half with a 37-27 lead.

The Cougars struggled to get going as they did not get many shots off due to the strong defense of the Blue Raiders in the second half.

In the third quarter, the Cougars were left behind while the Blue Raiders led 43-27, just two minutes into the second half. Wheeler continued her dominance in the second half, scoring and dishing out assists at will.

The Blue Raiders ended the third quarter with a lead of 57-38, holding the Lady Cougars to just ten points in that quarter.

The Cougars’ offensive struggles continued in the fourth quarter and were unable to get many shots to fall. The Blue Raiders capitalized on this and their lead grew through the rest of the game.

UH dropped to 5-1 on the season and will play again Sunday at 2 p.m. against the Florida A&M Rattlers at the Fertitta Center.

