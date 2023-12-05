Best Houston neighborhoods for holiday sight-seeing

With the beginning of the much-awaited holiday season, you can feel the Christmas spirit among Houstonians who are starting to decorate their homes.

The city comes to life as several neighborhoods decorate their yards with colorful lights, inflatables and porch decorations.

Here are the best spots in Houston to witness the winter wonderland of Christmas lights.

River Oaks

River Oaks is one of the most recommended neighborhoods, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. It is a dazzling sight to see!

You can find hundreds of spots to take magical pictures like under the twinkling light canopies of the Old Oaks.

For many years, the River Oaks stunning mansion, Santa House at 3400 Del Monte Drive has been a popular home in this neighborhood.

Since River Oaks is one of the most beloved Christmas neighborhoods, it is understandable that parking could be a pain. It is recommended to enjoy the experience through the windows of your car.

The Quail Valley

For almost 40 years, Quail Valley in Missouri City has transformed itself into the famous Candy Cane Lane.

If you’re looking for family-friendly activities this holiday season, load up the car with hot chocolate, cookies and a blanket to witness these larger-than-life decorations and numerous lights on this 3100 block of Robinson Road.

Visitors can even take a horse-drawn carriage through the neighborhood to set the mood.

Pecan Grove

To make things even more fun, the homes at Pecan Grove in Richmond participate in a decoration competition.

You can find huge inflatables, lights and families waving and chatting with the passersby. With this Texas-sized neighborhood, be prepared to spend hours driving through the street.

There are over 2100 homes, according to the Pecan Grove website, However, if you want to skip the endless cul-de-sacs and head straight to the main attractions, Plantation Drive and Alma Court are for you.

Plantation Drive and Alma Court have some of the biggest and brightest displays. If you’re out on a winter date, the sidewalk of Pitts Road is the perfect spot to stroll around the beautiful lighted archways.

Prestonwood Forest

This neighborhood subdivision located near Willowbrook has been a holiday destination since the ‘70s, according to a report by 365 Things To Do In Houston.

Nite of Lites is an annual family-oriented event that is a tradition for the residents of Prestonwood Forest. Hundreds of homes are lit up during this time.

Families also participate in a friendly competition for the opportunity to receive awards for categories like Best House, Best Mailbox, Best Block and even the People’s Choice Award.

The event will be celebrating its 45th year. It typically begins from the second weekend through the last weekend of December.

Christmas Ranch

Since 1995, this long drive-through has displayed a light show in Cleveland. It features over 300,000 lights, according to the Christmas Ranch website. However, 2023 is going to be their last season.

The drive-through takes about 10-15 minutes but be prepared to face long lines especially if you’re visiting on a weekend.

It’s the perfect spot for a family-friendly as well as a romantic getaway! Have a Christmas playlist ready to enjoy one of the oldest Christmas light experiences.

The light display can be viewed from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Visit these neighborhoods over the holidays to experience the magic of Christmas and enjoy it with your loved ones.

