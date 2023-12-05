Paul Kittle named vice president of student affairs for UH system, UH

Paul Kittle has been appointed as the new vice chancellor of student affairs for the UH System and the vice president for student affairs at UH.

As the new vice president of student affairs, Kittle will be leading a high-achieving division dedicated to collaborating with campus partners in elevating the overall student experience. He has a clear vision and enthusiasm for collaborating with his team and perform working towards the betterment of the student community at UH.

“Serving at a university of this caliber, alongside outstanding colleagues, aligns with the aspirations I’ve pursued in my career,” Kittle said. “The diversity and talent within the UH student body are exceptional, and I’m enthusiastic about contributing to their ongoing achievements.”

The decision was made by UH System Chancellor Renu Khator after a nationwide search.

With 30 years of experience in higher education and a proven track record in academic management, Khator said she looks forward to Kittle furthering student success goals and the vision of becoming a top 50 public university, according to a PR article published by the UH Newsroom.

“The University’s dedication to enhancing the student experience, academic excellence, and innovation has been impressive,” Kittle said. “The positive experience has fueled my excitement to contribute to this dynamic and forward-thinking academic community.”

Kittle was formerly associated with the University of Texas at Arlington where he spent the past five years as senior associate vice president for student affairs. He also holds a doctorate in the administration of higher education from Auburn University.

In his new roll, Kittle will be providing leadership, strategic vision and administrative oversight for the UH Division of Student Affairs, as well as general oversight for student affairs throughout the UH System.

“Within the Division of Student Affairs, a team of committed executive leaders and devoted staff consistently demonstrate their passion for enhancing the student experience at every level, every day,” Kittle said. “Through collaboration with this dedicated team and colleagues across the campus, our goal is to continually improve the student experience and elevate both student retention and graduation rates.”

Kittle also said he’s initially focused on engaging with students, staff and the faculty at UH to understand the university’s customs, traditions and culture.

“​​This phase will facilitate relationship-building across campus, and I aim to advocate for the pivotal role of Student Affairs,” Kittle said. “My vision is for each student to undergo a transformative journey at UH, in addition to earning their degree.”

According to Kittle, it was UH’s collaborative and dynamic nature of the leadership team that made him choose the University. His appointment will be effective Jan. 17, 2024.

