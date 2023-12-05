UH at Sugar Land Shuttle permits sold out in no time

Monday at noon, the Sugar Land Shuttle permits were made available for the non-priority students. However, when students went to register for permits, they were met with an error message.

The email said, “There are not yet any permits available for you to purchase. Please try again later,” which indicated that the permits were all sold out as soon as the window was opened.

“It’s disappointing to see so many students who are willing to pay be denied a resource they have depended on for years,” said freshman chemical engineer major Zehra Rizvi who utilizes the Sugar Land Shuttle buses.

Last week, the Parking and Transportation Services opened priority registration from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.

Priority registration was for students taking classes at both UH main and UH at Sugar Land, or students who live on campus and were taking classes at UH at Sugar Land. These students had priority registration and were allowed to register for the passes before the general population.

As soon as the news broke that the permits were all sold out, students emailed the Parking and Transportation Services asking about available permits.

“Priority registration was open all last week and 99% of the shuttle permits were taken at the time,” said the email response. “Shuttle permits are now sold out.”

Students had the option to go on a waitlist but when they attempted to sign up, they got an error message saying the waitlist was closed until Spring 2024.

The students who secured a spot on the waitlist received a confirmation email that asked them to be on the lookout for another message whenever the permits were made available.

The Cougar will continue to provide updates on this issue as more information becomes available.

[email protected]