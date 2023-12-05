UH makes TIME Magazine’s list of top colleges for future leaders

The University of Houston was ranked No.88 in the inaugural TIME Magazine’s Best Colleges for Future Leaders 2024 list.

TIME Magazine along with Statista, a data and business company, analyzed the resumés of 2,000 top leaders in the U.S. to determine the list of universities and colleges that best prepare their students for leadership and success.

Ivy League schools topped the list, the University of Texas at Austin was the highest-ranked Texas college on the list at No. 14, followed by Texas A&M University at No. 23 and Rice University ranked No.90.

UH is one of the only three public universities on the list along with Texas A&M and UT. Trinity, Baylor and Rice University were among the private institutes that made the list.

“Being recognized as one of the best colleges for future leaders is a testament to the University of Houston’s unwavering commitment to excellence in education,” said UH Provost Diane Chase in a statement. “This ranking reflects our dedication to research and innovation, encouraging diverse perspectives and nurturing the next generation of leaders who will shape a dynamic future for society.”

Earlier this year, in the latest U.S. News and World Report Rankings, UH made a historic jump in just one year — from 91 to 70 — in the list of the 2024 Top Public Universities.

In addition to climbing in the rankings for public schools, UH now ranks No.133 — a 48-spot jump — among all national public and private universities that offer a full range of undergraduate majors as well as master’s and doctoral degrees.

“We achieved remarkable growth and recognition in 2023, but we’re not done yet,” Chase said in a statement. “As we head into a new year, we stride confidently towards a future where UH continues to shine as a beacon of educational distinction, empowering generations to come.”

