No. 6 Cougars ground crosstown rival Owls at home

The No. 7 Houston Cougars defeated arch-rival Rice Wednesday night by a score of 75-39 in a dominant showing. The win made Houston the only team in the nation with an active home and road winning streak of 10-plus games.

Rice made their mark in the early goings, going up 9-8 before the Cougars dominated their hometown rival. However, a strong defensive effort led the shot clock to expire for the Owls, followed by a three from senior guard LJ Cryer.

The Cougars expanded their newly obtained lead, never trailing again. A jumper from senior guard Damian Dunn gave the Cougars a 17-point lead to cap off a 10-0 run.

Houston started the second half with a 34-18 lead, ready to coast to victory.

Junior forward Ja’Vier Francis contributed four points to a 9-0 run early in the half giving the Cougars a 25-point lead, which put the game well in hand.

A made basket from senior guard Ryan Elvin marked the Cougar’s largest lead of the night at 39.

Cryer led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points followed by sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp with 12. Senior point guard Jamal Shead dished out eight assists in 26 minutes, while sophomore forward Terrance Arceneaux gobbled up nine boards.

Newly hired head football coach Willie Fritz was introduced to the UH crowd at halftime.

Next up, the Cougars will face Jackson State on Saturday at home.

