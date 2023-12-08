UH women’s basketball takes down A&M Commerce 86-53

The UH women’s basketball team put up a dominant performance against the Texas A&M Commerce Lions in an authoritative 81-63 win on Friday night.

In the first quarter, senior forward Camryn Jones gave the Cougars a great start, scoring four of their first six points. In response, the Lions traded baskets with Houston to take a 7–6 lead.

The Cougars responded with an 8-0 run that was capped off by a 3-point jumper from graduate guard N’Yah Boyd.

Houston held Texas A&M Commerce to a 20% shooting from the field as it finished the first quarter ahead 21–8.

The Cougars maintained their defensive intensity and dominance inside the paint into the second quarter, not allowing the Lions to hit double digits until 3 minutes left in the quarter.

Both senior forward Peyton McFarland and redshirt sophomore forward Logyn McNeil showed their dominance inside the paint, ending with five points apiece.

Houston kept its foot on the gas, extending the lead to 32-13 at the half.

In the third quarter, it was all Cougars as they put up 26 points. To end the quarter, senior guard Laila Blair knocked down a midrange jumper from inside the arc to put the Cougars up 63-2.

To begin the fourth quarter, the Lions did not let the scoreboard discourage them. They went on a run to try and creep back into the game, but the Cougars would not let off the gas.

Houston would end up winning 81-63 to improve them to 6-1 on the season.

The Cougars saw four of their five starters score in double figures. Senior forward Kamryn Jones was on the verge with nine points.

