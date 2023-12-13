UH women’s basketball blows out Texas Southern at home 89-42

The Cougars won their third straight game on Tuesday, blowing out the Texas Southern Tigers 89-42 at the Fertitta Center.

From the beginning Houston took command of the game in dominant fashion, doubling TSU in points.

In the first two quarters, the Cougars shot an efficient 57% from the field, finding high-quality shots and scoring at a high level.

Houston’s presence on defense was apparent all night, as they forced the Tigers to a staggering 29 turnovers in the game.

Seniors Kamryn Jones and Laila Blair led the team in steals, combining for five of the overall 13 blocks Houston had as a whole.

In the second half, Houston separated themselves even more, continuing their efficient play and controlling the game on both sides of the basketball.

Junior forward Maliyah Johnson led the Cougars in scoring with 16 points, with Blair and Jones adding 10 and 11 points respectively.

Houston improved their record to 7-1 and will look for their eighth win of the season on Thursday at UTSA.

