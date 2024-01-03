UH women’s basketball defeated by Kansas State

The UH women’s basketball team fell 72-38 against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas to fall to 0-2 in Big 12 conference play.

Despite getting out to a quick start with senior guard Laila Blair scoring the first two buckets of the game, the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run to hold the advantage in the first period.

UH managed to put an end to the run and keep the game neck-and-neck at 13-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Kansas State came out of the gate with the momentum in the second quarter. The Wildcats grew an eight-point lead before the Cougars finally scored their first points of the quarter as Blair hit a critical three-pointer.

Blair’s three-pointer put UH in stride, launching a run that once again tied the game at 22-22 before Kansas State found offensive rhythm in the final several minutes of the half.

The Cougars entered the second half trailing 29-24.

A decent start in the third period quickly turned to disaster for UH as Kansas State put together an absolutely dominant 20-0 run.

Houston managed two layups to put an end to the Wildcats’ run at the end of the third period.

Trailing 51-33, the Cougars had a tall task ahead entering the final quarter. Comeback hopes quickly fizzled away with another impressive run from Kansas State to move ahead 65-44.

Kansas State continued its dominance in the final minutes to handily defeat Houston 72-38.

Senior guard Laila Blair led Houston as the team’s only double-digit scorer on the night. Blair scored 17 points on seven for 18 shooting.

Following the loss, Houston’s record drops to 9-4 in the season with the Cougars still seeking their first Big 12 win.

