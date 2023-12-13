Man found dead in elevator of Haven at Elgin luxury apartments

Last night, a man was found shot dead inside an elevator of the Haven luxury apartments near campus.

The shooting happened late Tuesday evening at approximately 11:30 p.m. at the Haven at Elgin apartments at 3719 Elgin Street.

The victim appeared to be a young adult male and had multiple shot wounds, according to a report by KPRC 2.

A resident was waiting for the elevator on the 17th floor when they discovered the body, the report said.

Police have not yet identified the victim and are still investigating if they are associated with the University.

A security guard who heard the gunshots said he saw two possible male suspects leave the scene with weapons, according to a report by FOX 26 Houston.

The Haven at Elgin is the newly introduced “luxury living” near campus that hosted many frustrated students in unfinished apartments that The Cougar reported on in October.

The Cougar has reached out to UH for a statement and has not yet received a reply.

