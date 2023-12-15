UH women’s basketball narrowly defeats UTSA

The UH women’s basketball team clinched a tight 66-64 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners on Thursday evening.

Houston embarked on an impressive 10-2 run down the stretch of the first quarter to put together a formidable 18-8 lead after one quarter.

UH’s performance at the free-throw line was exceptional boasting a remarkable 17-for-20 record. Particularly noteworthy was its clutch performance in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, netting ten crucial points at the line to seal the win.

Senior guard Laila Blair contributed significantly with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal. Her stellar performance marked her seventh double-figure points game this season.

Senior guard N’yah Boyd also notched 14 points and displayed her prowess with four rebounds, one assist, and three steals.

Houston’s defensive prowess was evident as they held opponents to single-digit points in at least one quarter in three consecutive games and a total of six games this season.

