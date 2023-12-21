No. 3 Houston Cougars roll ahead in win over Texas State

The No. 3 Houston Cougars continued their undefeated start to the season on Thursday against Texas State, winning in dominant fashion 72-37 to improve to 12-0 on the season.

The Cougars jumped ahead to an early 10-0 lead.

The UH defense was aggressive early, forcing eight turnovers in the first 10 minutes and earning seven points.

A couple fast break opportunities resulted in alley-oop dunks for junior forward Ja’Vier Francis and junior guard Ramon Walker Jr.

Senior guard LJ Cryer hit the second three-pointer of the night for UH to help put the Cougars ahead 29-18 at the half.

A pair of second chance points by freshman forward Joseph Tugler and redshirt senior guard Mylik Wilson extended the UH lead early in the second half.

Houston expanded its lead to 20 points with just under 15 minutes remaining in the game. The Cougars did not stop there, dominating down the stretch.

Cryer, senior guard Jamal Shead and graduate guard Damian Dunn enforced their will inside the paint to build a 27 point lead at 49-22.

Houston eventually closed out the game in similar fashion, ending with a 72-37 victory.

The Cougars forced 26 turnovers on the night and had 27 points from those turnovers despite an underwhelming night shooting the ball. Houston also went 16 for 23 on its free throw attempts.

Redshirt sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp was Houston’s highest scorer on the evening tallying 17 points. Francis followed with 13 points and five rebounds.

