UH women’s hoops drops first Big 12 game to Texas Tech

The Houston women’s hoops team was unable to make a comeback against Texas tech in its first-ever Big 12 game, losing 79-71 at home.

After starting the game at an 8-8 tie, the Cougars found themselves unable to stop the bleeding on a 23-4 run by Texas Tech that vaulted the Red Raiders to a 31-12 first-quarter lead.

Things improved for Houston after hitting just five shots in the first quarter, but the Red Raiders stayed scorching hot shooting 70% from the floor in the first half. Thirteen turnovers from the Cougars didn’t help their cause as they entered the locker room down 51-33.

Houston’s defense finally buckled down to begin the second half and held the Red Raiders to just 3-9 shooting in the third quarter, but good free throw shooting from Tech only allowed the Cougars to shrink the lead to 12 entering the fourth quarter.

Junior forward Maliyah Johnson hit a three with four minutes to play to bring the Cougars within single digits for the first time since the first quarter. However, Texas Tech answered right back with a three of its own to bring the score to 78-66.

Houston wasn’t able to muster any offense to close the gap, going scoreless before hitting another three in the final 20 seconds when it was far too late.

UH dropped to 9-3 on the season and will play Kansas State in its first Big 12 road game Jan. 3.

[email protected]