UH women’s hoops falls 87-58 to No. 6 Baylor

The UH women’s basketball team continues its search for a first Big 12 win after falling 87-58 to No. 6 Baylor in Waco on Saturday.

Houston fell behind early, dropping behind 14-7 roughly midway through the first quarter.

Things did not get much better for the Cougars for the remaining time of the opening period, facing a 28-14 deficit when the first-period clock hit zero.

The Cougars began the second quarter by compiling a small run to cut the deficit before a barrage of Baylor scores piled on the points. Another UH run in the period’s final minutes ensured that the deficit got only marginally worse.

At halftime, UH trailed 48-33. The Cougars struggled to get chances close to the basket in the first half and did not score their first free throws until the final minute of the half.

The Bears came out of the break with an energy UH failed to match. Baylor went on to outscore the Cougars 26-11 in the quarter to put themselves comfortably ahead entering the fourth period.

With slim odds of a comeback, Houston’s offensive production only improved slightly in the final quarter and was left having given Baylor no trouble down the stretch.

At the final buzzer, Baylor had taken a comfortable 87-58 win to keep its record flawless on the season.

For Houston, Saturday’s loss marked its third straight as the team drops to 9-5 with a winless 0-3 record in the Big 12 conference.

Senior guard Laila Blair led UH in scoring with 17 points. Blair was Houston’s lone double-digit scorer for the second straight game.

UH continues its season at the Fertitta Center on Wednesday against BYU.

