UH women’s basketball wins first Big 12 game against BYU

Houston women’s basketball won its first-ever Big 12 conference game Wednesday night, defeating BYU 79-69 at home.

UH used a 13-3 run to take a nine-point lead by the end of the first quarter as five different UH players scored. Houston maintained its lead going into halftime, scoring 19 points off turnovers in the first half to lead 34-25. Guard Britney Onyeje and Kierra Merchant scored six and five points in the half respectively to halt BYU runs.

BYU began to creep back in the second half, but big free throws from senior guard Laila Blair, who finished with 20 points (11-13 on free throws), staved off the comeback.

Onyeje and graduate guard N’Yah Boyd were the other Cougars to score in double digits, with 16 and 11 points. Senior forward Kamryn Jones logged a career-high and Fertitta Center-record eight steals in the game.

UH improved to 10-5 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. The Cougars play TCU at home on Saturday afternoon.

