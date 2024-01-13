Houston freeze 2024: How to prepare for low temps

As freezing temperatures descend upon Houston, residents should take necessary precautions to prepare for a hard freeze.

According to local meteorologists, a cold snap will arrive early Sunday morning, and temperatures will reach near-freezing Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, Houston temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing and are expected to be in the 20s Tuesday morning.

Here is a look at measures students can take to stay safe and prepared.

Stay informed

Keep a close eye on weather updates and advisories. Stay informed about the forecasted temperatures, wind chill and any potential announcements made by UH. This will help you plan your activities and make necessary preparations.

Stock up on essentials

Make a trip to the grocery store to stock up on essential items. Include non-perishable food items, water and medications in your emergency supply kit. Consider having a sufficient supply of blankets, warm clothing and flashlights.

Plan for power outages

Be prepared for potential power outages. Have essential items like flashlights, batteries and power banks ready. Consider keeping non-perishable snacks and water in your dorm room if dining facilities are affected.

Prepare your living space

Take steps to ensure that your living space is adequately heated. Seal any drafts around windows and doors, and consider using weather stripping to keep the cold air out. Insulate exposed pipes and allow faucets to drip slowly to prevent them from freezing and bursting.

Be cautious on the roads

Freezing temperatures can create hazardous road conditions, especially in areas where infrastructure is not built to handle icy conditions. If you must drive, exercise caution, and allow extra time for your commute. Keep emergency supplies in your car, including a blanket, flashlight and snacks.

Dress in layers

Dress warmly in layers to stay comfortable both indoors and outdoors. The temperatures may vary, so having the flexibility to adjust your clothing is essential. Don’t forget a good winter coat, gloves, and a hat.

Protect plants and pets

Cover sensitive plants or bring them indoors to shield them from the cold. Frost can damage or kill plants, so take precautions to preserve your garden.

The same goes for your furry friends. Make sure to bring your pets inside before temperatures get too extreme and keep adequate food and water available for them.

Houstonians may not be accustomed to such cold weather, but with these preparations, everyone can weather the freeze safely. Stay informed and be prepared as the city navigates through the freezing temperatures.

[email protected]