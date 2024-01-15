Back-to-school survival guide: Start your spring semester with less stress, more success

The first few weeks of school can be overwhelming for both freshmen and returning students. It’s easy to lose track and feel lethargic, especially during this cold weather.

But fear not! The Cougar has got your back with a few helpful tips to help you survive the upcoming semester and avoid feeling stressed out.

Stay organized and don’t lose focus

With all the back-to-school chaos, it can be easy to lose track of your assignments and tests. A planner can make things clear and help you prioritize important assignments and exams better. If you prefer to use a digital option, try using Google Calendar.

A well laid out schedule also helps you identify when you can take a break and have some time for yourself. You can even sign up for Canvas reminders to stay updated on upcoming quizzes and assignments.

In addition, Sufficient sleep contributes to overall good health and well-being. It can also lead to better concentration and cognitive function.

Be prepared

Instead of waiting for the first week of school, get all the required books and materials before classes begin. This will help you avoid the possibility of items you need selling out.

Obtaining your books in advance will also give you a head start in class and help you understand the lectures better.

Stay involved

Don’t isolate yourself from society and be antisocial. UH has a variety of different organizations that can help you stay involved and make mundane days a little more interesting.

It will help you meet new people, pursue hobbies and excel in your field. Through Get Involved you can access up to 500 organizations and clubs.

It might feel overwhelming alongside your academic workload, but joining an organization in your field will help you get valuable experience and is an opportunity to create connections.

Socialize

If you live on campus please don’t be afraid to get out and explore the city. It will give you some time for yourself outside of studying.

College can and will get tiring, so enjoying free time with friends is important to not over-stress yourself. This will also help you realize you’re not alone and have people sailing in the same boat.

Don’t forget about your mental health

Maintaining a healthy balance between school, social life and other responsibilities can become really stressful. It is important to prioritize yourself and take care of your mental well-being.

UH offers Counseling and Psychological Services which students can utilize if they feel they are approaching a crisis situation. CAPS offers a variety of services like group counseling and 24/7 support. UH offers an abundance of resources which can range from academic to career assistance. So don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Enjoy!

College is much more than just studies and getting a bachelor’s degree. It is a time to make a lifetime of memories and friends. So don’t forget to enjoy your college life!

