University announces campus closure first day of spring semester, cites inclement weather

The University of Houston announced Monday evening in an email, that UH main, UH at Sugar Land and the UH Katy campuses will all be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to inclement weather.

Tuesday was scheduled to be the first day of classes for the Spring 2024 semester, but they are now canceled because of extremely freezing temperatures and icy road conditions related to an arctic blast moving throughout southeast Texas.

Temperatures hovered below freezing around the Greater Houston area Monday, and are expected to dip in the 20’s and below throughout the evening into Tuesday morning.

“UH expects to resume normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 17. We hope you and your family stay safe and warm, and please exercise caution if you must travel.” The University stated in an email Monday evening.

The University and The Cougar are currently monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates.

[email protected]