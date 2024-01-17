UH women’s basketball struggles in 80-39 loss to West Virginia

The UH women’s basketball team suffered a devastating 80-39 loss to West Virginia on Wednesday night, snapping its two-game conference winning streak.

Houston entered the game with hopes of raising its Big 12 record above .500.

Those hopes quickly faded as the Cougars struggled to get anything going offensively at the start, going scoreless in the first quarter to sit behind 17-0.

Senior guard and UH’s leading scorer Laila Blair picked up two early fouls in the first five minutes, preventing any offensive rhythm.

UH’s shooting woes continued in the second quarter, shooting 12% to trail a mile behind at 30-8 by the halftime buzzer.

Houston’s cold streak continued in the second half as it remained unable to keep up with the Mountaineers.

West Virginia forced UH into 22 turnovers, catapulting the Mountaineers to the commanding win.

UH now falls to an 11-6 record and 2-4 in the Big 12 conference.

Houston will look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when it faces the Oklahoma Sooners at the Fertitta Center.

