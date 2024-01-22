UH Track and Field shows out at Ted Nelson Invitational

The Houston track and field team continued its indoor season on Saturday in Bryan-College Station at the Ted Nelson Invitational, securing three first-place finishes and nine top ten placements.

Edging out USC sophomore JC Stevens, senior Shaun Maswanganyi took top honors in the men’s 60-meter finals with a time of 6.65 seconds

Other notables in the men’s competition were in the 60-meter hurdles where senior De’Vion Wilson placed second, just short of Texas A&M senior Connor Schulmans. Rice junior Grant Levesque took fourth place in the same competition posting a time of 7.90 seconds.

In the 800-meter contest junior Adam Mason placed sixth, clocking in a time of 1:51.49.

Junior Trey East III posted a seventh-place finish in the 400-meter dash at 47.30.

On the women’s side of the competition, graduate student Kelly-Ann Beckford recorded an impressive first-place time in the 800-meter, posting a 2:07:09. Senior Mikenna Robinson also placed in the event, grabbing seventh place with 2:13:67.

Graduate student Claire Meyer claimed the top spot in the 3000-meter finishing with a time of 9:43.21.

Seniors Sydni Townsend and Iman Babineaux both achieved top-ten finishes in the 400-meter dash finals. Townsend placed fifth coming in at 53.47 while Babineaux took seventh place with a 54.15 time.

Senior Linesha Thompson achieved placements in both the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, placing eight and tenth respectively with times of 7.57 and 24.21.

Senior Halena Rahmaan grabbed eighth place in the 1-mile run.

In field events, the Cougars saw top placements in the men’s weight throw as seniors Ethan Marshall and Lusekelo Mwamukonda took the second and fourth spots.

The men’s division also earned five top-ten spots in the long jump, led by freshman Jay Avery, Junior Kevin Snyder and David Ajama who placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.

In high jumps freshman Antrea Mita tied for third place with USC sophomore Elias Gerald.

The pole vault competition saw senior Christyan Sampy and junior Grant Levesque take second and third place respectively.

Freshman Cordell Nwonkeji took third place in the men’s shot put.

Following the invitational in College Station the Cougars now looking ahead to their next competition, the Robert Platt Invitational, at Yeoman Fieldhouse on January 26.

