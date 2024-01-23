A look at some of the hot concerts coming to Houston in 2024

In 2024, Houston is gearing up for a musical feast with something for everyone’s taste. Whether it’s classic rock, pop, heavy metal, hip-hop, country, R&B or Latin music, diverse concerts are heading to venues across the city. Mark your calendars as some of the biggest artists are set to grace Houston’s stages.

The Eagles

When: Feb. 16

Where: The Toyota Center

The Eagles, an iconic American rock band, emerged in the early 1970s and achieved widespread success with hits like “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Desperado” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” Concluding over 50 years of touring and a legacy of consistently selling out arenas and stadiums globally, the Eagles are set to commence their ultimate tour, titled “The Long Goodbye.”

Oliva Rodrigo

When: Feb. 27

Where: The Toyota Center

After the resounding success of “The Sour Tour” in 2022, Olivia Rodrigo is set to embark on her inaugural arena tour with the “Guts World Tour.” “Guts” follows Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum debut album “Sour” from 2021, featuring chart-toppers like “Vampire” and the latest track, “Get him back!”

Madonna

When: March 28 and 29

Where: The Toyota Center

Madonna’s 12th tour, “The Celebration Tour”, is a retrospective of her 40-year career. It features iconic songs that have not been performed live in decades, including “Justify My Love,” “Bad Girl” and “Rain” since 1993. Hits like “Bedtime Story,” “Nothing Really Matters,” “Die Another Day” and more make a comeback after years off the stage.

Busta Rhymes

When: March 28

Where: 713 Music Hall

After the release of his 11th album, “Blockbusta”, Busta Rhymes announced his “Blockbusta North American Tour”. Some of his notable hits include “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check,” “Dangerous” and “Break Ya Neck.”

Kane Brown

When: April 27

Where: The Toyota Center

Kane Brown, a 5-time American Music Award winner and current Country Music Association Award nominee, announced his sixth tour. His latest single, “I Can Feel It,” follows his 10th career #1, “Bury Me In Georgia” and his current CMA-nominated hit, “Thank God.”

Rolling Stones

When: April 28

Where: NRG stadium

The Rolling Stones are back on tour, hitting 16 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Catch Mick, Keith, and Ronnie performing their hits like “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter” and more, along with fan favorites and tracks from their new album, “Hackney Diamonds.”

Bad Bunny

When: April 30 and May 1

Where: The Toyota Center

The three-time Grammy winner has revealed his upcoming “Most Wanted Tour,” featuring performances of tracks from his latest album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”

Hozier

When: May 2

Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

After releasing his third studio album, “Unreal Unearth,” Hoizer announced a 37-date tour across North America. He gained international acclaim with his breakthrough single “Take Me to Church” in 2013.

Nicki Minaj

When: May 9

Where: The Toyota Center

The 2024 World Tour comes on the heels of the launch of her fifth studio album, “Pink Friday 2”, the follow-up to her debut album “Pink Friday” released in 2010. Billboard officially recognized her as the highest-selling female rapper of the 2010s.

Melanie Martinez

When: May 23

Where: The Toyota Center

The “Trilogy Tour” will feature chart-topping hits from her three groundbreaking albums: “Cry Baby,” “K-12” and “Portals.” Together, these albums have garnered an impressive 14 billion streams worldwide.

Noah Kahan

When: June 13

Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Kahan’s most recent highly praised album, “Stick Season”, has garnered attention with its viral hit single, “Stick Season.” Achieving Gold certification, the album has surpassed 500 thousand units in sales to date. Following the album’s success, Noah embarked on the initial two legs of his sold-out “Stick Season Tour” across North America.

Zach Bryan

When: July 27

Where: NRG Stadium

The “Quittin Time Tour” was announced in promotion of his newly launched self-titled fourth studio album. Bryan gained recognition for his chart-topping tracks, including “Something in the Orange” and the duet “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves.

Luke Combs

When: Aug. 9 and 10

Where: NRG Stadium

Combs, a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a winner of 9 CMAs, 3 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 3 Billboard Music Awards, is set to kick off his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” U.S. stadium tour this spring.

Chris Stapleton

When: Aug. 24

Where: Minute Maid Park

Chris Stapleton is taking his “All-American Road Show” tour to a city near you in 2024. He is renowned for singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, winning Male Vocalist of the Year at the CMAs, and securing eight Grammy awards.

[email protected]