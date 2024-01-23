A look at some of the hot concerts coming to Houston in 2024

In 2024, Houston is gearing up for a musical feast with something for everyone’s taste. Whether it’s classic rock, pop, heavy metal, hip-hop, country, R&B or Latin music, diverse concerts are heading to venues across the city. Mark your calendars as some of the biggest artists are set to grace Houston’s stages.
The Eagles
When: Feb. 16
Where: The Toyota Center
The Eagles, an iconic American rock band, emerged in the early 1970s and achieved widespread success with hits like “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Desperado” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” Concluding over 50 years of touring and a legacy of consistently selling out arenas and stadiums globally, the Eagles are set to commence their ultimate tour, titled “The Long Goodbye.”
Oliva Rodrigo
When: Feb. 27
Where: The Toyota Center
After the resounding success of “The Sour Tour” in 2022, Olivia Rodrigo is set to embark on her inaugural arena tour with the “Guts World Tour.” “Guts” follows Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum debut album “Sour” from 2021, featuring chart-toppers like “Vampire” and the latest track, “Get him back!”
Madonna
When: March 28 and 29
Where: The Toyota Center
Madonna’s 12th tour, “The Celebration Tour”, is a retrospective of her 40-year career. It features iconic songs that have not been performed live in decades, including “Justify My Love,” “Bad Girl” and “Rain” since 1993. Hits like “Bedtime Story,” “Nothing Really Matters,” “Die Another Day” and more make a comeback after years off the stage.
Busta Rhymes
When: March 28
Where: 713 Music Hall
After the release of his 11th album, “Blockbusta”, Busta Rhymes announced his “Blockbusta North American Tour”. Some of his notable hits include “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check,” “Dangerous” and “Break Ya Neck.”
Kane Brown
When: April 27
Where: The Toyota Center
Kane Brown, a 5-time American Music Award winner and current Country Music Association Award nominee, announced his sixth tour. His latest single, “I Can Feel It,” follows his 10th career #1, “Bury Me In Georgia” and his current CMA-nominated hit, “Thank God.”
Rolling Stones
When: April 28
Where: NRG stadium
The Rolling Stones are back on tour, hitting 16 cities in the U.S. and Canada. Catch Mick, Keith, and Ronnie performing their hits like “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter” and more, along with fan favorites and tracks from their new album, “Hackney Diamonds.”
Bad Bunny
When: April 30 and May 1
Where: The Toyota Center
The three-time Grammy winner has revealed his upcoming “Most Wanted Tour,” featuring performances of tracks from his latest album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”
Hozier
When: May 2
Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
After releasing his third studio album, “Unreal Unearth,” Hoizer announced a 37-date tour across North America. He gained international acclaim with his breakthrough single “Take Me to Church” in 2013.
Nicki Minaj
When: May 9
Where: The Toyota Center
The 2024 World Tour comes on the heels of the launch of her fifth studio album, “Pink Friday 2”, the follow-up to her debut album “Pink Friday” released in 2010. Billboard officially recognized her as the highest-selling female rapper of the 2010s.
Melanie Martinez
When: May 23
Where: The Toyota Center
The “Trilogy Tour” will feature chart-topping hits from her three groundbreaking albums: “Cry Baby,” “K-12” and “Portals.” Together, these albums have garnered an impressive 14 billion streams worldwide.
Noah Kahan
When: June 13
Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Kahan’s most recent highly praised album, “Stick Season”, has garnered attention with its viral hit single, “Stick Season.” Achieving Gold certification, the album has surpassed 500 thousand units in sales to date. Following the album’s success, Noah embarked on the initial two legs of his sold-out “Stick Season Tour” across North America.
Zach Bryan
When: July 27
Where: NRG Stadium
The “Quittin Time Tour” was announced in promotion of his newly launched self-titled fourth studio album. Bryan gained recognition for his chart-topping tracks, including “Something in the Orange” and the duet “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves.
Luke Combs
When: Aug. 9 and 10
Where: NRG Stadium
Combs, a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a winner of 9 CMAs, 3 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 3 Billboard Music Awards, is set to kick off his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” U.S. stadium tour this spring.
Chris Stapleton
When: Aug. 24
Where: Minute Maid Park
Chris Stapleton is taking his “All-American Road Show” tour to a city near you in 2024. He is renowned for singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, winning Male Vocalist of the Year at the CMAs, and securing eight Grammy awards.
